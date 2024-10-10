Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the September 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.67. 14,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,364. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.90.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
