Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Peirce Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peirce Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,781 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 14.8% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,151. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.