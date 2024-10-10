Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 81.4% in September

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the September 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 434,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 985.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 687,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 623,778 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

CHW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 75,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,332. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

