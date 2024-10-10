JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. 472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $54.74.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

