JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BLLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. 472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $54.74.
About JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF
