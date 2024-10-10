Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 311.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 316,727 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,255,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS FBCG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 319,531 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

