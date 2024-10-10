iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $538,948,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after buying an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,954,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.37. 1,532,080 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

