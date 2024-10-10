Unison Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.50. 87,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,875. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $309.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

