Cadinha & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.44. The stock had a trading volume of 686,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,612. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $235.83.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.12.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

