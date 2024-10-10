SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Increased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

GLDM traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,125. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

