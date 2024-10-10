Matrix Trust Co Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after buying an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after buying an additional 473,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after buying an additional 451,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 543.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,724,000 after buying an additional 335,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EXR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

