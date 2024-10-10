Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $256.37. 53,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,351. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

