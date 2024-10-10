Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 125,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,561. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

