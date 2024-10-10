Matrix Trust Co Sells 4,059 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Matrix Trust Co reduced its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 644.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 9,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,463. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

