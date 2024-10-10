iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SOXX stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.55. 664,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.63. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

