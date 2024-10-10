Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.33 and its 200 day moving average is $188.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

