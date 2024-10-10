First PREMIER Bank Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 466 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,709,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of American Express by 924.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $197,149,000 after acquiring an additional 768,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $114,990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in American Express by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,164,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,547,000 after purchasing an additional 486,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AXP opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $276.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average of $241.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

