City Holding Co. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 11.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 90,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 283,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. TD Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

