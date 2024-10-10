Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Price Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories traded as high as $115.30 and last traded at $114.35. Approximately 1,226,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,739,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.36.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26. The stock has a market cap of $201.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

