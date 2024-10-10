Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.29.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9331337 EPS for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
