Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 70,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.79 and a twelve month high of $118.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.