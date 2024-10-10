City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

