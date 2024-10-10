NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.93 and last traded at $80.32. 3,027,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,740,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.