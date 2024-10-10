Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $488.65 and last traded at $487.81. Approximately 9,588,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 39,438,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.10.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $471.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.58.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.