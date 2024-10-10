American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 73,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

AXP opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $276.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.96.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

