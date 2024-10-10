Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $460.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $402.00 and last traded at $400.36. 406,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,248,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.54.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,589,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

