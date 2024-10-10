ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) confirmed in a recent communication that its change in auditors would not have an expected impact on the company’s previously provided financial guidance for 2024-2025. The disclosure was made during post-market discussions with analysts on October 9, 2024.

Get alerts:

The announcement followed the submission of a Current Report on Form 8-K by the company on the same day, which detailed the transition in auditors. Despite the alteration in auditing firms, ADMA Biologics assured stakeholders that the move would not lead to any revisions in the financial projections outlined for the current and upcoming fiscal years.

The management team emphasized that they anticipate a smooth transition process without any disruptions to operational efficiency or financial reporting. The company has been steadfast in assuring investors and market participants of the continuity in its strategic objectives and financial expectations.

As of now, ADMA Biologics has not indicated any deviations from its projected financial performance based on the auditor transition. The company’s commitment to transparency in financial matters remains a steadfast focus as it navigates through this change.

The company’s leadership remains confident in its vision and operational plans moving forward, underscoring its dedication to maintaining stability and clarity in its financial outlook.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, ADMA Biologics filed the necessary reports and exhibits with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the required disclosure of the auditor transition and the statement affirming the continuity of financial guidance.

Investors and stakeholders are keenly observing how ADMA Biologics will manage the transition and sustain its financial performance as it progresses through the current fiscal period.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ADMA Biologics’s 8K filing here.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles