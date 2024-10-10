Simon’s Cat Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $159.73 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $159.73 million and approximately $39.28 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00256407 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,214,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,214,140 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,234,824.456 with 6,749,955,234,824.456 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002511 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $57,335,511.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

