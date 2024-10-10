crvUSD (CRVUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.75 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $62.02 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00256407 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,119,042 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,134,226.3512854. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99856172 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $6,475,589.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.