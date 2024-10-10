KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0128

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.56 million and $0.30 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008316 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,894.78 or 1.00276199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01283978 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.