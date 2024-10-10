Dora Factory (new) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.43 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $32.43 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00256407 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.05628213 USD and is up 11.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,868,957.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

