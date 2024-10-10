Matrix Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.64% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 189,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,786. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

