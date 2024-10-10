Morton Capital Management LLC CA Makes New $234,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,265,000 after acquiring an additional 181,678 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day moving average is $169.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.