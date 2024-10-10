Unison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after purchasing an additional 697,170 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 44,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 133,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 129.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $718,510.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.