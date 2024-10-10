Matrix Trust Co Purchases 75,080 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,080 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock remained flat at $47.71 on Thursday. 2,742,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,369,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

