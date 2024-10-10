Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Raised by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 2.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.98.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.