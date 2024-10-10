Northstar Group Inc. Has $16.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $529.39. 450,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,991. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.03. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

