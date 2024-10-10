The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.60. 92,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,290. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.73. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $225,236.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,468,842.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $225,236.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,468,842.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,820 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.