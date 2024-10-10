Matrix Trust Co Takes $134,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $751,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 303,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 7,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

