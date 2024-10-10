Matrix Trust Co Invests $111,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $180,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 119,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

