Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER) Shares Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000.

Shares of HGER traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 19,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

