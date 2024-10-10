Matrix Trust Co Invests $100,000 in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $209,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 3,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,706. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

