Matrix Trust Co Buys Shares of 266 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RZV. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

NYSEARCA RZV traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.27. 1,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $238.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

