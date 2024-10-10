A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,460 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services accounts for approximately 4.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 25.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,288.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,391 shares of company stock worth $3,075,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.65. 84,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,024. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

