Matrix Trust Co Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 70.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Barclays started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.84.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

