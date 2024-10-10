A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.02. 838,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,593. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

