11,695 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ETR traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $129.48. 168,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.