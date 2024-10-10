A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6677 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.81%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

