A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 390,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,721,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MSOS remained flat at $6.87 during trading on Thursday. 3,841,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,465. The stock has a market cap of $796.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.