Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 523,910 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $203,389,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,753,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $109,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $493.43. 236,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,996. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.99 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

