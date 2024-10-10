Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.42. 173,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average of $112.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

